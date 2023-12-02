Watch: Euro 2024 draw disrupted by sexual noises

Pornographic noises disrupted Saturday evening’s Euro 2024 draw in Hamburg.

The interruption, which sounded like sexual moaning, was initially heard after Switzerland were drawn in the same group as Scotland, Hungary and hosts Germany, prompting smirking faces among the audience.

Draw host Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy general secretary of UEFA, attempted to take control of the situation, saying: “There is some noise here that…has now stopped. No noise anymore.”

But further sporadic interruptions were heard as the draw continued.

No way someone played porn moaning sounds at the Euro’s 2024 draw 💀 pic.twitter.com/qP08P6vYj5 — Masim (@masimgoat) December 2, 2023

Similar noises disrupted the BBC’s live coverage of an FA Cup match between Wolves and Liverpool in January, which was hosted by Gary Lineker.

That incident, for which the corporation later apologised, turned out to be the prank use of a mobile phone.

🤣 Someone keeps playing THAT porn noise during the #EURO2024 draw. Sound familiar, @GaryLineker?pic.twitter.com/A4IhxF9KGA — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 2, 2023

Asked if he had noticed any unusual noises in the hall during the draw, England boss Gareth Southgate told the PA news agency: “I did. I’m assuming it was some sort of a prank, but it was hard to really make out what it was.”

Wales manager Rob Page said he did not hear anything untoward.

It’s understood UEFA will review the incident to understand precisely what occurred and how.

Meanwhile, the man who was known to have pranked Match of the Day live coverage ahead of FA Cup match between Wolves and Liverpool had this to say…

I was the at the Euro Draw did anyone notice us, I left my phone there with lots of naughty videos on it and I think Brian Laudrup had it lol pic.twitter.com/Kj4oz2yd8W — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) December 2, 2023

