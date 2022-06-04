Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Every goal Gareth Bale has scored for Wales

04 Jun 2022 2 minutes Read
Gareth Bale scoring on his debut for Wales against Slovakia at the Millennium Stadium in 2006. 10 years later repeating the trick against the same team at Euro 2016.

National treasure, creator of footballing folklore, soccer superhero, greatest of all time – call him what you will but let us give thanks for Gareth Bale.

When the man in need of his own Marvel franchise walks out on the pitch to captain his country against Ukraine in the World Cup Playoff Final, history will reflect on a player who has transported Wales to hitherto unattainable heights.

In doing so he has awakened and galvanised a nation, instilling pride and belief in Welsh identity. He’s also scored a record-breaking 38 goals for his country.

Cherish him

One day we’ll look back on these years and realise how lucky we were to live in the age of Bale.

Let’s cherish him while we can, with the hope of qualifying for the World Cup just 90 minutes away.

To calm your nerves and instil you with confidence ahead of the big game, all of Gareth Bale’s 38 Wales goals are here for your delight and delectation.

Feast your eyes on the stunning free-kicks, outrageous shots, incredible volleys – and hope for a few more like them tomorrow.

And let’s be honest, who would bet against Bale not to deliver.

Enjoy!

