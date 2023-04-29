Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Fan films Wrexham players enjoying ride on Torquay big wheel

29 Apr 2023 2 minute read
Andy Cannon and Paul Mullin pictured with Wrexham fan Tom Walley (Credit: Tom Walley)

As the song goes: ‘Oh! I do like to be beside the seaside! I do like to be beside the sea!’

You could only assume this was the song ringing around the heads of Wrexham’s players as they headed out on a pre-match stroll in the sunshine along the promenade in Torquay.

The lovely surrounds of the English Riviera was the location of the Dragons’ final game of the season and they looked like the players were enjoying themselves ahead of the game.

Figuring that if they were beside the seaside they may as well taking in the stunning views, Paul Mullin and Andy Cannon jumped onto the Torquay Big Wheel to enjoy the sights.

This came as a surprise to Welsh International pole-vaulter and Wrexham fan Tom Walley who was slightly taken aback when Mullin and Cannon got on and sat with him as they took a ride on the big wheel.

And as you can see from these videos the views were absolutely stunning.

For those thousands of Wrexham fans who had invaded Torquay for a promotion party, well they looked like they were having the time of their lives in the early summer sunshine – and who could blame them.

