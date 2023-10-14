Support our Nation today - please donate here
Watch: Fans slam ‘butchering’ of the Welsh national anthem

14 Oct 2023 2 minute read
Wales’ players sing the anthem before the Wales v Argentina World Cup quarter-final (Credit: S4C)

There are three things it appears you can rely on – death, taxes and the organisers of the World Cup messing up our anthem.

The playing of national anthems before games has been a contentious issue throughout the Rugby World Cup and it looks like it’s set to continue.

After demands that organisers axe the use of kids choirs ‘ruining anthems’, World Rugby agreed to use remixed versions of participants’ national anthems.

However, the playing of the Welsh national anthem came in for more fierce criticism before the World Cup quarter-final against Australia. It sounded atrocious.

Many fans took to social media to complain that Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau was played at the wrong speed and was rushed, with others posting that the anthem had been butchered.

This is how it sounded:

These are a selection of the many comments on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

