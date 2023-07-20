Watch: First trailer for season two of Welcome To Wrexham

If there wasn’t already enough excitement as Wrexham flew into the US to take on Chelsea in their first glamour friendly against the Premier League giants, fans were buzzing when the trailer for Welcome To Wrexham Season 2 dropped.

Screened in the US to coincide with the friendly clash at the Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the eagerly awaited first look at the docuseries was also broadcast in the stadium ahead of the Chelsea match – much to the delight of Wrexham fans who cheered when it appeared on the big screen.

Welcome To Wrexham season 2 is set to air next month and was recently nominated for six Emmy Awards, much to the delight of the club’s co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The news of the nominations were greeted with an emotional message from the Wrexham co-owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The series documents the progress of Wrexham AFC after being taken over by the Hollywood stars almost three years ago.

The pair have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club, raising the profile of the city and promoting Welsh language and culture.

The arrival of season two was announced by Disney with the US corporation promising that it would be “wild”.

Welcome To Wrexham won the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Award for best sports documentary, and the pair have even been honoured by the Welsh Government for their efforts.

Deadpool star Reynolds has said it is “troubling” how “hooked” he is on football, after watching his team succeed.

Speaking to BT Sport earlier this year the actor said the drama of the British game was “unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a damn movie”.

He added: “I’m really protective of Wrexham now.

“When somebody asks the question ‘why Wrexham?’ the veins in my neck start to pop out a little bit.”

