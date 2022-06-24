Watch: Former Cardiff City striker tips Gareth Bale to sign for the Bluebirds

Former Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd reckons the best place Gareth Bale could be playing ahead of the World Cup is with the Bluebirds.

Bothroyd, who won an England cap when he starred for Cardiff City, scoring 41 goals for the club in 116 appearances between 2008 to 2011, only sees Bale pulling on the blue of Cardiff next season.

“I feel as though Bale is looking and thinking, ‘I have achieved everything I want to in football, I have earned the best part of £500-£600k per week, so I am financially stable,’” said Bothroyd, speaking to Talksport.

“If he does go to Cardiff and the World Cup with Wales, he would be very happy, he will be playing for his hometown club and also representing his country.

“And then I think he would call it a day. I don’t see him going beyond this.”

Meanwhile, former Wales striker Dean Saunders believes Gareth Bale could do a job at any Premier League side next season.

“I think whoever he plays for he can score all types of goals – free kicks, tap ins, headers, volleys,” Saunders told Talksport.

“I think Newcastle would be perfect for him. If he was on the bench at Manchester City he’d come on and have an impact. If he was on the bench at Liverpool he would have an impact.

“Man United should be trying to sign him. He’d walk into their team,” he added.

“He’s a freak of nature. He’s not like an ordinary Premier League player. He’s got five Champions League winners medals. He’s got Wales to the Euros and World Cup on his own.”

