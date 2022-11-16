Watch: Former England striker slates Wales World Cup squad

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has slated the Welsh squad ahead of the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off at the weekend.

Appearing on talkSPORT Breakfast, Agbonlahor, who was capped three times by England and scored 76 goals in 341 appearances for Aston Villa, made the bold claim that not a single Welsh player “would get anywhere near” England’s best available 30.

To the astonishment of former Wales front-man Dean Saunders who was also on the show, Agbonlahor added that he would select Brentford striker Ivan Toney and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen ahead of Welsh icon Gareth Bale.

When pressed about Spurs star Ben Davies, Agbonlahor said “who” before declaring he would pick Manchester United’s Harry Maguire ahead of Wales’ defensive lynchpin.

❌ “No Welsh player gets anywhere near England’s best 30 players.” 👀 “I would pick Ivan Toney or Jarrod Bowen before Gareth Bale.” ✅ “I would pick Harry Maguire ahead of #THFC’s Ben Davies!” Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t think much of Wales’ World Cup squad! 😬 pic.twitter.com/bITdFpg2PQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 16, 2022

Wales, who are making their first appearance in a World Cup Finals since 1958 will take on England in their final group game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Ryyan Qatar on 29 December.

