Watch: Former Italy coach goes crazy on New Zealand television as the Azzurri beat Wales

All Blacks Rugby World Cup winner Sir John Kirwan reacted with no lack of enthusiasm to Italy beating Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Appearing on New Zealand Sky Sports show The Breakdown, he screamed in Italian: “Did you see the Victory? Capuozzo! Capuozzo! We did it two minutes from the end.

“We have to dance! Italia! Italia!” he said as his studio guests broke out in celebrations.

Edoardo Padovani touched down in the last minute of the game against Wales after a break by Ange Capuozzo to snatch an unexpected win after Wales had struggled all match to make headway.

It is not the first time John Kirwan has toasted a victory again Wales – as Italy coach he beat Wales in 2003. He recorded one other win, over Scotland in 2004, before losing his position as coach after a winless 2005 Six Nations campaign.

From 1985 to 1989 he also played in Italy, with Benetton Treviso, where he won the Italian championship in 1989.

Kirwan played 63 test matches for New Zealand from 1984 until 1994, including winning the inaugural 1987 World Cup.

