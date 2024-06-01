Watch: Gareth Bale ‘attempts’ to choose best Champions League goal

This is the moment Welsh legend Gareth Bale was put on the spot ahead of the Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium.

The football icon was taking part in some fun events at the Champions League Festival in central London ahead of the showdown between his former club Real Madrid and German side Borussia Dortmund.

Taking part in an entertaining Q&A the Welshman made everyone smile when he was asked by an interviewer to: ‘Stay silent until you hear the name of someone who scored a better Champions League final goal than Gareth Bale.’

Now let’s take a moment to remember that it was Gareth Bale who scored this absolute worldy for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the 2018 final.

The interviewer runs off a series of names of some of the greatest footballers to have scored a goal in the Champions League final including Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane, Gerrard, Rooney and Zidane.

This is what happened next…

Watch and enjoy!

Gareth Bale is spot on. pic.twitter.com/PN5uHZvoJf — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) June 1, 2024

More fun was had when Gareth was asked to pick his Champions League legend. Find out who he went for when he had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo…

Gareth Bale’s favourite Champions League Legend, love this bloke pic.twitter.com/F1xt6L06ht — Callum Williams (@Callumw_15) June 1, 2024

And this is Gareth’s prediction for the final…

