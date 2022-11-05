Watch: Gareth Bale bullet header saves LAFC in dying seconds of extra time

Just when you think the astonishing career of Gareth Bale couldn’t deliver any more drama, the man for the biggest of occasions delivered again.

Bale saved LAFC in the dying seconds of extra time as they were staring defeat in the face powering in a bullet header against Philadelphia Union to bring the scores level at 3-3 and take the MLS Cup Final into a penalty shoot out – which LAFC went on to win comfortably.

The Welshman, who by anybody’s admission has had an indifferent first season in Los Angeles, will now have his name enshrined into MLS history as the player who saved LAFC’s season.

After LAFC were reduced to 10 men when their goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was sent off, Philadelphia Union scored in added on time in extra time to make it 3-2 and must have thought they had won the MLS Cup, only for Bale to pop up with a sublime header in the 128th minute, breaking Philly hearts as the game headed into penalties.

LAFC won the penalty shoot out convincingly delivering their first MLS Cup to add to the Supporters Shield they had already won.

The world is running out of superlatives to describe Bale’s ability to change a game on the biggest of occasions, but let’s all be thankful he chose to play for Wales instead of his home planet of Krypton.

