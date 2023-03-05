Watch: Gareth Bale given hero’s welcome on return to LAFC

He may have only played half a season for LAFC but Gareth Bale will always be a hero to the Los Angeles fans.

The club’s passionate supporters will never forget his stunning header against Philadelphia Union in the final minute of extra time to take the MLS Cup Final to penalties.

LAFC won the penalty shootout to win their first ever MLS Cup to add to the Supporters Shield they had already previously secured.

After announcing his retirement after the World Cup, Bale had a chance to say a proper farewell to fans as part of his former side’s MLS Cup celebrations ahead of their season opener against Portland Timbers at the BMO Stadium.

In a pre-match ceremony Bale was greeted with loud cheers after parading the MLS Cup onto the pitch alongside LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

The Welsh icon was then introduced to the crowd with the rest of the LAFC squad as he picked up his MLS Cup Championship ring, which are modelled on the rings American Football players receive when they win the Super Bowl.

It’s yet another special memento to add to the many trophies the former Wales captain won throughout a glittering club and international career.

LAFC went on to win an exciting match 3-2 against Portland with Bale cheering on the Los Angeles club from the stand.

Ring ceremony time for the champs. 💍 pic.twitter.com/vQhb5iuVBt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 4, 2023

