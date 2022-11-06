Watch: Gareth Bale inspires insane limbs and the best commentary ever

Last night’s MLS Cup Final has been described as the greatest match the US has ever seen.

And the clash between the two top teams in MLS certainly lived up to its billing.

Fittingly it was Gareth Bale who took centre stage.

Just when you thought the astonishing career of the Welshman couldn’t deliver any more drama, the man for the biggest of occasions delivered again.

Bale saved LAFC in the dying seconds of extra time as they were staring defeat in the face powering in a bullet header against Philadelphia Union to bring the scores level at 3-3 and take the MLS Cup Final into a penalty shoot out – which LAFC went on to win comfortably.

After LAFC were reduced to 10 men when their goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was sent off, Philadelphia Union scored in added on time in extra time to make it 3-2 and must have thought they had won the MLS Cup, only for Bale to pop up with a sublime header in the 128th minute, breaking Philly hearts as the game headed into penalties.

It also prompted some of the greatest frenzied celebrations we have ever witnessed in a football stadium – and one of the best commentaries we have ever heard, courtesy of a Spanish broadcaster who judging by his brilliantly breathless description of Bale’s last gasp header possesses three lungs.

The Welshman, who by anybody’s admission has had an indifferent first season in Los Angeles, will now have his name enshrined into MLS history as the player who saved LAFC’s season, as they added their first MLS Cup to the Supporters Shield they had already won.

Roll on the World Cup!

INCREDIBLE LIMBS!

⏰ 128′ The latest goal in @MLS history. THIS CLUB DOES NOT QUIT. pic.twitter.com/ELXEyMyhJa — LAFC (@LAFC) November 5, 2022

INCREDIBLE COMMENTARY!

As called on Univision: pic.twitter.com/xbWmXcBeYR — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2022

