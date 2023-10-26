Watch: Gareth Bale rides world’s fastest rollercoaster

Acknowledged as one of the fastest footballers on the planet, it was fitting that Gareth Bale and his family paid a visit to the Ferrari World theme park in Abu Dhabi – home of the world’s fastest rollercoaster.

The former Wales star has been enjoying retirement, playing pro-am golf tournaments, appearing on TV shows and spending lots of quality time with his wife and children.

Posting clips of his visit to the world’s first Ferrari-themed park, which opened in 2010, on his Instagram Stories, he recorded a message telling his 53 million followers how much fun he was having at Ferrari World, Yas Island, with his family.

When he was playing he would no doubt have shied away from taking gravity-defying rollercoasters for a spin, but there was no stopping the Welshman who had a massive grin on his face, especially when he took the world’s fastest rollercoaster Formula Rossa for a spin.

He was filmed riding the rollercoaster which reaches a top speed of 149mph.

Now he’s no longer playing, it looks like he’s also retired his trademark man bun – letting his hair down literally and metaphorically!

We think it suits you Gaz!

(Please note there is no audio on the video)



