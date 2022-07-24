Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Gareth Bale scores superb first goal for LAFC

24 Jul 2022 1 minute read
Gareth Bale celebrates his first goal for LAFC (Credit: LAFC)

There was joy unconfined when Gareth Bale scored his first goal for LAFC.

He opened his account in MLS with a sweet strike in the 83rd minute after coming on as a second half substitute during LAFC’s away game against Sporting Kansas City.

In a position we’ve seen the Welsh star so many times throughout the years he picked up the ball outside the box cut inside and rifled an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper.

Bale was clearly in his element demonstrating his delight at his first goal and being mobbed by his teammates.

LAFC’s 2-0 win leaves them four points clear at the top of the MLS Western Conference.

AND IT SOUNDS EVEN BETTER IN SPANISH!

