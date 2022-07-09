Watch: Gareth Bale soaked during initiation celebration with teammates

To say it’s been quite a day for Gareth Bale would be an understatement.

First he landed in LA jet lagged from his transatlantic flight. Then he met his new teammates and staff at LAFC, before receiving a frenzied welcome when he stepped out on the pitch ahead of the LA derby – El Tráfico.

Sat in the stands he witnessed a pulsating game with LAFC winning 3-2 against arch rivals LA Galaxy.

Initiation

After the match he joined his teammates, including fellow new signing Italian legend, Giorgio Chiellini, on the pitch to celebrate their fine victory, which keeps LAFC sat atop the MLS Western Conference.

Handed a loudhailer the Welsh talisman was encouraged to join in with an LAFC chant in front of the club’s passionate fans, while then being soaked with water by his fellow players, part of an initiation ceremony for new arrivals at the club.

As someone who loves golf I would imagine he’s not much of a fan of landing in the water, nevertheless he took his impromptu soaking with good humour and a big grin.

LAFC welcome Bale in style 🤩 The hosts hold on to win 3-2 in El Trafico. pic.twitter.com/D5O1GP4QVw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 9, 2022

A shame what happened to that designer shirt, still the video will last forever.

The team bonding last 2 home games with new players, #LAFC with the handbook.

pic.twitter.com/bBYmLDmGOI — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) July 9, 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

