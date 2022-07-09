Watch: Gareth Bale speaking perfect Spanish on arrival in LA

When Gareth Bale landed in Los Angeles ahead of the LA derby, El Tráfico, there was understandably much excitement.

And the Welsh wizard quickly endeared himself to his new club’s passionate Latino fanbase by delivering a message to them in perfect Spanish.

The Welsh talisman said how happy he was to be in LA and how much he was looking forward to meeting the fans later on that day.

The message went down very well, with many joking on social media that it was top trolling of his former club Real Madrid and their fickle fans.

One of the criticisms of Bale’s glittering nine years in Spain, where he won five Champions League titles, was that he hadn’t learned the language.

Despite this being debunked several times, the Spanish press and especially Marca, the sports newspaper most critical of the Welshman, maintained this line of criticism.

Sarcastic

So the paper, who controversially dubbed Bale a ‘parasite’ in an outrageous attack on the player back in March, couldn’t help but comment on his use of Spanish.

In two posts on their Twitter account, they sarcastically posted:

Bale left Madrid… and now he speaks in perfect Spanish 😝

Bale goes to the United States… to speak Spanish!

