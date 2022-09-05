Watch: Gareth Bale wins accolade for his sublime goal

People wondered if Gareth Bale heading Stateside would signal the end of his career, but thankfully despite limited game time for LAFC, he’s still managed to score a couple of sublime goals.

One of which has just been awarded LAFC’s goal of the month for August.

The goal came in LAFC’s 4-1 victory away at Real Salt Lake on August 7 which saw the Wales star roll back the years and send message out to the rest of MLS.

With a goal reminiscent of his famous run and finish for Real Madrid against Barcelona, he picked the ball up on the wing just over the halfway line, hit the accelerator pedal and coasted past a shocked defender to score a stunning goal.

Bale notched LAFC’s fourth goal after coming up on a second-half substitute in the 60th minute of his club’s away trip to Real Salt Lake. (Ironically he also came on as a substitute in last night’s return fixture – a 2-0 home victory over Real Salt Lake)

The LAFC goal of the month reminded everybody that he will be a handful for anyone both in MLS and the forthcoming World Cup. Let’s pray to the god of legs he remains injury free!

Enjoy all the angles of Bale’s beautiful goal…

Another angle of @GarethBale11 goal tonight from Utah. Don’t have a name for the photo credit, but 🙏 #Lafc @vobg_podcast pic.twitter.com/G9Yt0Zifbp — Erik❤️’s LAFC (@Erik_VOBG) August 7, 2022

We are all this fan after witnessing Bale’s sensational goal!

