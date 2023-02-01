Watch: Gareth Bale’s adorable video of kickabout with his children

It appears that Gareth Bale is busying himself in retirement passing on his sublime footballing skills to his children.

The Welsh legend posted a super cute video on Instagram of him having a kickabout with kids kids at home – accompanied by the words ‘No rest for the retired.’

With four children, Wales fans will be hoping that at least a couple of Bale’s kids show they have their dad’s Midas touch.

In the clip two of Bale’s four children – Axel (in Madrid kit) and his youngest Xander (in the red of Cymru) – are shown confidently putting the ball in the back of the net after layoff from their dad.

Bale has a none too inconsiderable 50 million followers on Instagram and the video has so far attracted more than 400,000 likes.

“Project Bale has already started,” said one viewer. “The next gen Bales on their way,” said another.

The former Wales captain has four children, two daughters and two sons, with childhood sweetheart Emma Rhys-Jones: Alba Violet, Nava Valentina, Axel and Xander. Eldest Alba will be 11 this year, with Xander turning two in July.

Bale has already announced he is set to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament this month, where a number of professional players will be joining him on the tee.

Wales boss Robert Page also hinted that Bale could be joining the Wales set up at some point and expressed his hope that this could happen some time in the future.

