Watch: Gareth Bale’s brilliant shots at golf Pro-Am tournament

Gareth Bale’s footballing career may be over, but his golfing one is just beginning.

The former Wales, Real Madrid and Tottenham star, who announced his retirement last month, has impressed everyone as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am got underway in the US.

Bale was joined by a number of other celebrities competing in the event at the famous Californian links alongside some of the world’s top professionals.

The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let’s go.”

Interviewed on the course he sad he was ‘nervous’ but he didn’t show it with a sublime shot within inches of the hole.

Then as the tournament got underway he faced a tricky shot from a pathway, but brilliantly chipped the ball within four feet of the hole.

In a press day yesterday he also showed off some trick shots for the TV cameras.

Multi-sport athlete ⚽️ The cart path is no problem @GarethBale11. pic.twitter.com/7EOuM3IE4M — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2023

This is what @JonRahmpga was talking about when he said @GarethBale11 shouldn’t be this good at golf. It’s just not fair. Dude is flushing golf shots after finishing up a legendary soccer career. @attproam pic.twitter.com/uqSM2vIe1B — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 2, 2023

What can’t he do? 👀 @GarethBale11 showed off some trick shot skills ahead of this week’s pro-am at Pebble. #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/HIf9so56GK — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) February 1, 2023

Bale’s love of golf is well known. During his time with Real, where he won five Champions League titles, he posed, while on international duty with Wales, with a banner that read, ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order’ – a move which sparked a backlash among supporters of the club.

Bale, whose last club was Los Angeles FC, is known to be a low handicapper and since he retired it has been reported that he intends to work on his golf game.

There will be 156 amateurs participating at Pebble Beach from February 2-5 and the same number of professionals, including US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and world number five Patrick Cantlay.

Other celebrities listed to play include actor Bill Murray and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor Jason Bateman and Buffalo Bills quarter back Josh Allen.

