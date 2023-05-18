Watch: Gareth Bale’s joy at first ever hole in one

Gareth Bale has had one of the most glittering careers of any sportsman on the planet.

As far as football is concerned he’s achieved everything he’d ever wished for.

As this brilliant video shows he’s now applying his knack for the spectacular to the golf course.

The retired former Cymru captain who impressed when he recently competed in a pro-am tournament in America alongside some of the world’s best golfers was playing the Torrey Pines course in California when he pulled off the one thing he had never achieved – scoring a hole in one.

Playing with his golfing buddies the moment was captured on camera by his mate Ollie Schindler who also provided a superb commentary to accompany Bale’s landmark golfing moment.

As Bale readies himself for his shot, Schindler utters the prophetic words: “Hole in one time, never had one, this is the hole to do it.”

And as the ball flies down the course, he adds amusingly: “Hello sweetheart. Hello. Hello. OH HELLO.

(Screaming!!)

“Oh my god he got it.

“Wow , wow oh my god.

“This is a video for the ages. Gareth Bale he doesn’t just do bicycle kicks!”

