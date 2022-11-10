Watch: Gareth Bale’s MLS Cup goal as it was heard around the world

He’s a Welsh icon – and a global icon.

When Wales take to the world stage in less than two weeks all eyes will be on Gareth Bale – Wales captain and footballing superstar.

It’s undeniable he is player with a sprinkling of stardust. A big name for the biggest of games.

Just ask the fans of LAFC.

Big thanks then to MLS for compiling this wonderful video of the Welshman’s stunning, last gasp goal for his club LAFC against Philadelphia Union in the dying seconds of extra time in the MLS Cup Final.

Bale’s goal sent the game into penalties, which LAFC won comfortably.

It features 16 different commentaries in more than 10 different languages describing Gareth Bale’s bullet header.

If you want to hear what the goal sounds like via broadcasters from Mexico, Greece, Portugal, Hungary, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Israel, Spain, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark and the US, you’re in luck.

If this doesn’t whet your appetite for Wales at the World Cup then frankly nothing will.

Headphones on. Enjoy!

