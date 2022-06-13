Watch: Gary Speed mural takes shape in Cardiff

A mural of Wales legend Gary Speed is taking shape in Cardiff- and it’s situated very close to Welsh football’s home at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The mural, on the junction of Atlas Road and Leckwith Road, is being put together by Unify Creative, the artistic wizards behind the much acclaimed Mona Lisa and My Cymru My Shirt murals.

Day two of working on the mural has finished today and several people have taken to special media after spotting an image of the late, great former Wales manager attached to scaffolding that the artists were working from.

Speed, who died aged 42 on November 27, 2011, introduced many new, fresh ideas into Welsh football and was responsible for bringing through many of the golden generation that has resulted in twice qualifying for the European Championships and now the World Cup.

His name rightly continues to be sung at every Wales international.

It’s hoped a full unveiling of the mural will take place by the end of the week.

