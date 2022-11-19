Watch: Georgian choir performs stunning rendition of Calon Lân

A choir of Georgian schoolgirls has performed a stirring rendition of Calon Lân ahead of the rugby international between Wales and Georgia.

The 30-strong Gori Girls Choir sent a video of the performance to the Welsh Rugby Union as a “thank you” before today’s game in Cardiff.

The pitch-perfect performance of the song by the girls aged between nine and 13 is all the more remarkable as they learnt the iconic Welsh hymn in just three days.

In anticipation of #WALvGEO, a girls' choir in the Georgian city of Gori put on a performance of that classic Welsh hymn, 'Calon Lân' ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇪@GeorgianRugby | @WelshRugbyUnion pic.twitter.com/yLtcKJPvFH — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 18, 2022

At a pre-match event, Georgia officials also told the WRU how grateful they were to have the chance to play Tier One opposition and wanted to show their appreciation in a way that would mean something to the hosts.

The game against Wales is the first clash against top-tier opponents for Georgia this autumn.

Their two previous games were against Uruguay and Samoa, both outside the top ranked teams in World Rugby.

Uruguay were downed 34-18 but Samoa secured a 20-19 win last weekend.

Wales have played Georgia three times in recent years, narrowly avoiding defeat, 13-6 in 2017 before winning 43-17 at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and securing an 18-0 victory in a hard-fought affair at Parc y Scarlets in 2020.

