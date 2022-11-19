Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Georgian choir performs stunning rendition of Calon Lân

19 Nov 2022 2 minute read
The Gori Girls Choir performing Calon Lân. Photo via Twitter

A choir of Georgian schoolgirls has performed a stirring rendition of Calon Lân ahead of the rugby international between Wales and Georgia.

The 30-strong Gori Girls Choir sent a video of the performance to the Welsh Rugby Union as a “thank you” before today’s game in Cardiff.

The pitch-perfect performance of the song by the girls aged between nine and 13 is all the more remarkable as they learnt the iconic Welsh hymn in just three days.

At a pre-match event, Georgia officials also told the WRU how grateful they were to have the chance to play Tier One opposition and wanted to show their appreciation in a way that would mean something to the hosts.

The game against Wales is the first clash against top-tier opponents for Georgia this autumn.

Their two previous games were against Uruguay and Samoa, both outside the top ranked teams in World Rugby.

Uruguay were downed 34-18 but Samoa secured a 20-19 win last weekend.

Wales have played Georgia three times in recent years, narrowly avoiding defeat, 13-6 in 2017 before winning 43-17 at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and securing an 18-0 victory in a hard-fought affair at Parc y Scarlets in 2020.

