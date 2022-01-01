Sport

Watch: Gerwyn Price’s magical nine dart finish in titanic World Championship clash

01 Jan 2022 2 minutes Read
Gerwyn Price and Michal Smith (Credit: PDC)

Defending world champion Gerwyn Price completed a stunning nine dart finish in a monumental PDC World Darts Championship clash, but ultimately crashed out of the tournament losing a titanic quarter-final 5-4 against Michael Smith.

Price who had eased past Dutch 17th seed Dirk van Duijvenbode with a 4-1 win in the previous round found Smith, who had beaten Welshman Jonny Clayton 4-3 in another monumental match, a much more difficult proposition.

Booing

With the match poised at 4-3 and two legs all, Price had a chance to win the match but missed a crucial double, which saw Smith take it to 4-4.

The deciding set saw Smith make it three legs to one to take the match 5-4 with a show of stunning darts.

In a clash that was more akin to a football match, with the crowd booing the Welshman, and Price complaining to the match referee about abuse from a section of the crowd, it was the Englishman who ultimately won out.

It was a match of the very highest quality between two of the finest darts players in the world.

