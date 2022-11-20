Watch: Goldie Lookin’ Chain premiere joyous World Cup video

With kick off in the World Cup just hours away, it’s finally arrived, the Cymru World Cup offering from everyone’s favourite Newport rappers Goldie Lookin’ Chain.

It’s a song with lyrics that even the most forgetful person would find hatrd to forget – but filmed on a brilliantly sunny day down by iconic Newport landmark the Transporter Bridge, it’s yet more brilliance from the group responsible for such seminal hits as Guns Don’t Kill People, Rappers Do, Your Mother’s Got a Penis and Your Missus Is a Nutter.

Featuring GLC frontman Rhys as a vertiable footballing Pied Piper marching an ever growing band of football fans down the streets of their hometown, it’s an ear worm for the ages.

And with fellow GLC star Eggsy piping away in the background, with some fine freestyle football stylin’, it’ll get you bang in the mood for the World Cup.

Watch and enjoy!

