Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Goldie Lookin’ Chain premiere joyous World Cup video

20 Nov 2022 1 minute read
GLC’s new video ‘Football Football Football’

With kick off in the World Cup just hours away, it’s finally arrived, the Cymru World Cup offering from everyone’s favourite Newport rappers Goldie Lookin’ Chain.

It’s a song with lyrics that even the most forgetful person would find hatrd to forget – but filmed on a brilliantly sunny day down by iconic Newport landmark the Transporter Bridge, it’s yet more brilliance from the group responsible for such seminal hits as Guns Don’t Kill People, Rappers Do, Your Mother’s Got a Penis and Your Missus Is a Nutter.

Featuring GLC frontman Rhys as a vertiable footballing Pied Piper marching an ever growing band of football fans down the streets of their hometown, it’s an ear worm for the ages.

And with fellow GLC star Eggsy piping away in the background, with some fine freestyle football stylin’, it’ll get you bang in the mood for the World Cup.

Watch and enjoy!

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
1 hour ago

More like it! The Welsh “Vindaloo”!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.