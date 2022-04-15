Watch: Helen Ward reduced to tears by surprise from Watford teammates

It’s been quite the week for Wales star Helen Ward.

Emotions were high when the long serving striker notched up her 100th cap against France at Stradey Park in Llanelli.

Wales were unlucky to lose that game 2-1 but days later notched up an important 3-0 victory away in Kazakhstan to cement second place in their World Cup qualifying group with two matches to go.

When Ward returned to her club, Watford, she was taken aback by the outpouring of love, when her fellow players threw a surprise welcome home greeting for her to mark her landmark 100 caps.

Waving Welsh flags and wearing Helen Ward masks, the Wales striker was reduced to tears by the lovely touch by her team.

My heart hurts 🥺💛 https://t.co/KZK7BwuHOi — Helen Ward (@helenwardie10) April 14, 2022

Speaking ahead of her 100th cap, Ward said she would not swap her 14-year international career for a more lucrative one in the modern era as she prepared to become the newest member of Wales’ 100-cap club.

Ward joins Jess Fishlock, Loren Dykes and Sophie Ingle as Welsh centurions, while Chris Gunter, Gareth Bale and Wayne Hennessey have reached the three-figure milestone in the men’s game.

The career of Wales’ record goalscorer has bridged the amateur and professional eras of women’s football, with the number of fans witnessing it at games increasing from a few dozen to record four figures.

“I often get asked if I wished I’d been born 10 or 15 years later to be part of this professional game,” said Ward, 35.

“But I’ve been really fortunate in the way my career’s gone and I’m grateful for every step (in the game) I’ve been able to see.

“It’s fantastic 17 and 18-year-olds can get into football and earn themselves a professional contract right off the bat.

“But the conditions and circumstances I had as a player helped me grow, and perhaps I wouldn’t have had the same sort of career without it.”

