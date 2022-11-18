Watch: Hilarious clip of Gareth Bale winding up Chris Gunter

If the World Cup was won on camaraderie and friendship then this Cymru squad would be red hot favourites to win the whole thing.

In fact, it would not be worth any other teams turning up because the Together Stronger ethos is so strong within this group that anything else would be just futile.

From the pics of training sessions and the brilliant footage the FAW social media team is releasing, you can easily see how tight this group is with each other.

It’s like the ultimate lads’ holiday but with just the little matter of playing at a first World Cup for 64 years thrown into the mix.

The long-lasting friendships this group has forged was neatly summed up in this brilliant clip of Cymru centurions and long time pals Gareth Bale making Chris Gunter laugh.

Bale, who not only being captain and leader, is also definitely the joker in the pack.

Sit back and enjoy this lovely footage and think how fantastic it would be to have mates like Gareth Bale and Chrissy Gunter. (And enjoy our bonus clip of Chris Gunter from an ‘interview’ when he was a Reading player)

It appears Chris Gunter has previous for this sort of thing.



