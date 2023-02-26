Watch: Hilarious clip of young Welsh fan fuming at England celebrations

Start them young they say – and when it comes to Welsh sport that means both the highs and lows of fandom.

Welsh rugby fans have had plenty to shout about in recent years with multiple Grand Slams, however with Welsh rugby in a state of some disarray and the national team staring at the wooden spoon, there isn’t much to make a young Wales fan smile.

In fact, after yesterday’s defeat to England, most would be positively fuming.

A young Wales fan captured on camera as England celebrated their first try at the Principality Stadium neatly summed up the mood of most Welsh fans’ during the game. However, he also unintentionally made a nation chuckle at his brilliant reaction.

With a look of utter disgust and fury, the fuming fan shook his head as one England fan in front of him cheered wildly while holding onto his pint.

The youngster’s hilarious reaction was spotted by viewers who loved his reaction.

Sharing a clip of the moment on Twitter, one viewer wrote: “The little Welsh kid in the crowd isn’t impressed,” while another added: “Whatever the result, the disappointment on this Welsh kids face watching England fans celebrate is priceless.”

The little Welsh kid in the crowd isn’t impressed 😳🏉 pic.twitter.com/cFh0mXwGT4 — Rob Smith (@robsmithgolfer) February 25, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

