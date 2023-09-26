Watch: Hilarious spoof Eddie Jones press conference goes viral

To say Australia coach Eddie Jones is a divisive figure is something of an understatement.

Jones had said before the crucial Pool C clash between Australia and Wales that he had no doubt his team would win the game.

But Wales rammed those words down his throat with a dominant 40-6 success in Lyon, with two Ben Donaldson penalties Australia’s only scoring acts.

In the past the Aussie coach had called Wales ‘a sh*tty little country’, so there was joy unconfined in the massed ranks of Wales fans at Warren Gatland’s men inflicting such humiliation on Jones and his team.

Now, renowned Irish impressionist Conor Moore has sent up Jones’ chastening post-Wales match press conference with a brilliant spoof of the Australian and his abrasive attitude to the press.

In the actual press conference following Wales’ 40-6 triumph, their biggest ever win over Australia, Jones apologised for his side’s performance but is confident he can turn things around.

“Firstly, I would just like to apologise to all the Australian supporters. Our performance was not up to the standard that was required,” the former England boss said.

“I came back to Australia trying to help. At the moment I am not giving much help, am I? But that doesn’t mean my commitment to helping has changed.

“I am a proud Australian. I hate to see Australian rugby do as poorly as we have been doing, particularly under my reign.

“I think I have got the ability to turn things around. I was hoping we would be able to do it by now, but we haven’t been able to.

“I take full responsibility, I haven’t done a good enough job and I disappointed about that.

“A process unfortunately takes times, takes some pain. Sometimes it takes more pain than it does pleasure.

“While it looks at the moment like it’s a shambles, I can guarantee it is not.”

