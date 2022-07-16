Watch: Hilarious video of Gareth Bale being ‘attacked’ by his teammates

Gareth Bale is many things – Welsh legend, footballing superstar, bloke from Wales most in need of his own statue.

However, in a surprising turn of events he has also proved quite the willing punchbag for his new teammates at LAFC.

The Welsh superstar has proven a big hit at the club – in more ways than one, especially after he was on the receiving end of a few tasty digs in training.

But it was all in good jest for the player who celebrated his 33rd birthday today when he was required to run the gauntlet of traditional LAFC ritual the ‘birthday tunnel’.

Despite his teammates throwing some handy jabs and punches while limbering up ahead of Bale throwing himself into apparent harm’s way, his fellow LAFC players understandably thought better of potentially injuring the new star signing ahead of what could be his debut tomorrow evening away at Nashville.

We know the Welshman can move quickly, but he’s probably never moved so quick for quite sometime.

Anyway happy birthday Gareth – we hope you’ve had a brilliant day!

