Watch: Hilarious video of Scottish rugby fan living his best life

As a journalist one of the trickiest parts of the job are vox pops.

These are the moments when you are called upon to approach unsuspecting members of the public to garner their views on a myriad subjects.

It can at times be enlightening, useless, unnerving – and occasionally a combination all three.

Little did the rugby correspondent for TalkSport sent to chat to fans following the Scotland v Ireland game know what lay in store for him when he approached a Scottish fan named Kenny.

What we learned during what followed was that the interviewer knew he had struck gold with this bloke and was determined to keep him talking – not that he needed too much encouragement.

We also gleaned that Kenny was living his absolute best life at the Rugby World Cup. Also that he had probably had quite a bit to drink. A situation Wales fans in France ate probably very familiar with.

And while we wouldn’t condone alcohol abuse in anyway, shape or form, we can certainly get behind Kenny’s indomitable lust for life!

Zero interest in Rugby but this guy might be the greatest person on the planet. Love him. pic.twitter.com/19kEj5CvLJ — Ellis Platten – AwayDays (@ellis_platten) October 9, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

