Watch: Hollywood star Will Ferrell reveals he plans to go see Wrexham AFC play next month

28 Jan 2022 2 minutes Read
Will Ferrell on the Men in Blazers podcast

Hollywood star Will Ferrell has revealed that he plans to travel to watch Wrexham AFC play next month.

The zany comedy actor, who played the news broadcaster Ron Burgundy in the satirical film, Anchorman, made the revelation during a wide-ranging chat on the Men in Blazers podcast.

Ferrell said: “We are planning a trip in February to hit the triple crown. Fulham, QPR and and Wrexham.”

The interviewer Roger Bennett said: “The famed mighty Wrexham.”

Ferrell replied: “The treble. The original treble.”

The Los Angeles FC owner has previously called for a match with fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham.

He was trying out providing commentary for a LA FC match last night when he made the suggestion.

His co-commentator asked him: “You did a movie with Ryan Reynolds coming out on Christmas, he’s now involved with Wrexham. [Jason] Sudeikis is involved with Ted Lasso. You feel like you started something here?”

Will Ferrell answered: “I feel that I am a catalyst in that regard, and I think Ted’s team, Ryan’s team, and LA FC should try and play each other at some point. Like a three-team tournament.”

Y Cymro
Y Cymro
43 minutes ago

Any positive promotion of Wrecsam FC & Wales to the world gets a big thumbs up from me. And as a fan of both Will Ferrell and SNL, wonder if he’ll being a cowbell or two. 😉

