Watch: Hollywood star Willem Dafoe spotted at Wales v Scotland match

It’s not everyday you spot a Hollywood legend at a Six Nations game, but there was Willem Dafoe minding his own business until he was caught on camera, much to the delight of the BBC commentary team and those watching at home.

It took a few seconds for the Poor Things star to clock himself on the big screen at the Principality Stadium, but from initially looking lost in thought to seeing himself, a grin quickly spread across his face.

While the BBC commentators wondered why the storied actor was at The Principality Stadium, 68-year-old Dafoe would have certainly appreciated the drama on show at a belting Six Nations clash in Cardiff.

The acting legend who is filming the movie The Man In My Basement in Wales was seated next to his co-star in the forthcoming film, Walking Dead star Corey Hawkins.

The pair who have been filming around south and west Wales for the movie – a thriller based on the novel by Walter Mosley, were guests of the Principality Stadium to witness Wales’ opening match of their Six Nations campaign against Scotland.

And they would have been on the edge of their seats as Wales mounted an incredible second-half comeback after trailing 27-0.

Roared on by a passionate crowd they just fell short to lose 26-27.

As for Dafoe, he appears to be loving his time in Wales shooting the film which follows Anniston Bennet (Dafoe), a rich man who wants to rent the basement of Charles Blakey’s ancestral home. After this is accepted by Blakey (Corey Hawkins), he is brought into the strange world of Bennet who has some peculiar requests for his landlord and it turns into a summer of exploration of inconceivable worlds of power and manipulation.

Filming on The Man in My Basement has taken place in Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, and in and around Cardiff.

He’s certainly been ingratiating himself with the locals and recently was spotted at a “Cuppa with a Copper” event in the Welsh capital.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “It’s not every day a celebrity drops by for some crime prevention info!

“PCSOs Surinder Singh Taak and Keith Cooper were a little surprised, to say the least, when they bumped into Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe while hosting a Cuppa with a Copper event at the Amgueddfa Cymru in Cardiff at the weekend.”

Dafoe was also recently seen not once but twice at popular Cardiff restaurant Mowgli Street Food, much to the joy of the staff and the diners with whom he happily posed for pictures.

