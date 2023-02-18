Watch: ‘I love you football I do!’ – commentator’s joy at Wrexham winner

If there was ever a moment that perfectly encapsulated the joy of a last minute winner then it it was the sound of Wrexham club commentator Mark Griffiths screaming with delight as Phil Parkinson’s side scored in the 96th minute to beat Aldershot.

Sam Dalby’s late late winner to give Wrexham a 4-3 away victory was all the more crucial as National League leaders Notts County won again to maintain their five point leader at the top of the table. Although Wrexham do have two games in hand.

Wrexham fans are becoming used to their side pulling off stoppage time victories but I’m sure they’d be far happier with a couple of straightforward wins. I’m certain that commentator Mark Griffiths would. Although to be fair as the clip below recorded by ITV presenter Ruth Dodsworth, herself a huge Wrexham fan, and posted on Twitter of him shouting of ‘I love you football I do’ may well be one of those moments that go down in club folklore.

It’s something all football fans cam relate to whoever they support. But spare a thought for all those Wrexham fans and owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds for whom Wrexham games must seem like the most extreme of rollercoaster rides!

