Watch: Ian Rush jumps for joy as Wales qualify for the World Cup

It was a special moment for so many people in Wales watching the nation finally qualify for the World Cup, but none more so than the Welsh legend who came so close.

Ian Rush was a record goalscorer winning both European and domestic titles, but the one thing missing on his glittering CV was qualification for a major international tournament with Wales.

It wasn’t for the want of trying of course, agonisingly missing out on qualification for the 1986 and 1994 World Cup finals after heartbreaking defeats against Scotland and Romania.

Rush played regularly for Wales for more than 15 years, scoring 28 goals in 73 games, a record that stood for years until a certain Gareth Bale came along.

So to see the sheer unadulterated happiness on the face of the footballing icon, jumping for joy at the final whistle as the Cardiff City Stadium erupted, hopefully makes up for those years of near misses.

Enjoy Ian. We salute you!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

