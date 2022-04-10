Watch: Incredible dancing feet of Welsh player’s outrageous try

A star is born!

Iwan Pyrs Jones is a name to look out for – if the Pontypridd RFC teenager’s incredible dancing feet against France in the Singapore World Sevens are any measure.

His amazing try against France – a heady mixture of Fred Astaire, John Travolta, Gareth Bale and Phil Bennett – certainly got the commentators purring in this moment of rugby magic.

“The young man has beautiful dancing feet,” the commentator exclaimed, before laughing at the sheer audacity of what he had just witnessed. “Fred Astaire take a bow!

“Eighteen years old, that is special.”

Absolute clinic

His co-commentator was equally as complimentary:

“Iwan Pyrs Jones has put on an absolute clinic. In a 10 metre box he beat Frenchman after Frenchman.

“Maybe he should be on Dancing with the Stars. Look at that. Phil Bennett would be proud of those steps.”

Sadly Wales lost the game 38-12, but the youngster’s moment of mesmerising skill will live long in the memory.

