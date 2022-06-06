Watch: Incredible scenes as players and fans party at Elevens bar

The Wales squad celebrated qualification for the World Cup by partying with fans at Gareth Bale’s Elevens Bar in Cardiff city centre last night,

In brilliant scenes inside and outside the Welsh talisman’s bar, Wales players danced on bins, conducted fans in a selection of songs and joyously shared their victory with the Red Wall.

The likes of Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Neco Williams, Kieffer Moore, Dan James and Jonny Williams were captured on video in jubilant scenes by Wales fan Osian McGuinness, who couldn’t believe his eyes when the Wales squad turned.

Celebrating Wales qualifying for the World Cup with other members of the Red Wall on Womanby Street in Cardiff city centre, he and his friends were astonished when the Wales team bus turned up.

“As if Wales qualifying for our first World Cup in a generation couldn’t get any better; happened to bump into the Wales squad heading into Bale’s bar for a well-earned celebration,” he wrote on Facebook last night.

“We were even conducted by Neco in a rendition of Super Joniesta, a man who very enthusiastically hugged me five minutes previously.

“I can’t stop grinning! To think we’ve never qualified for a World Cup in my parents lifetime until today.

“I am going to bed a very drunk and happy man.”

