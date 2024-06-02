Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: ‘Insane’ river gap jump removed from Red Bull race after crash

02 Jun 2024 3 minute read
Jim Monro miraculously survives without serious injury after flying 100 ft through the air before the Red Bull Hardline event in Wales (Credit: Red Bull)

Described as the toughest downhill mountain bike race on the planet, Red Bull Hardline isn’t for the faint-hearted.

And it certainly lived up to its billing ahead of today’s 10th year of the event held on a specially designed course in the Dyfi Valley in Wales.

The course is designed by MTB track pioneer Dan Atherton and tests both skill and nerve.

This year saw the creators of the race certainly push both the skill and nerve aspects of riders’ performance by building a 70ft jump over a river ravine with a sheer drop below.

However, in the days leading up to today’s Hardline event, the obstacle was tested by a trio of world-leading mountain bike riders – Bernard Kerr, Matt Jones and Jim Monro.

Describing the jump as ‘insane’, both Bernard and Matt cleared the monster jump, but unfortunately Jim suffered a horror crash coming off his bike on take off and flying 100ft through the air before smashing into the ramp on the other side of the ravine.

Miraculously, Jim survived without serious injury.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Matt Jones said: “Jim is okay. As awful as that clip is to watch. Jim flew a 100ft not on the bike. Really hit his head, went to hospital but was discharged the next morning. He’s recovering really well. He’s got not broken bones, no major injuries just a massive whack to the head, which is a miracle. He’s fine.

The Hardline event unleashes riders onto a complex course made of a barrage of obstacles, combining monstrous freestyle jumps with hair-raising downhill features amidst the lush embrace of the Welsh countryside.

Understandably event organisers decided the river jump was too dangerous to include this year, so it was withdrawn from the competition.

Watch full coverage of today’s Red Bull Hardline race…

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.