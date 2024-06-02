Watch: ‘Insane’ river gap jump removed from Red Bull race after crash

Described as the toughest downhill mountain bike race on the planet, Red Bull Hardline isn’t for the faint-hearted.

And it certainly lived up to its billing ahead of today’s 10th year of the event held on a specially designed course in the Dyfi Valley in Wales.

The course is designed by MTB track pioneer Dan Atherton and tests both skill and nerve.

This year saw the creators of the race certainly push both the skill and nerve aspects of riders’ performance by building a 70ft jump over a river ravine with a sheer drop below.

However, in the days leading up to today’s Hardline event, the obstacle was tested by a trio of world-leading mountain bike riders – Bernard Kerr, Matt Jones and Jim Monro.

Describing the jump as ‘insane’, both Bernard and Matt cleared the monster jump, but unfortunately Jim suffered a horror crash coming off his bike on take off and flying 100ft through the air before smashing into the ramp on the other side of the ravine.

Miraculously, Jim survived without serious injury.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Matt Jones said: “Jim is okay. As awful as that clip is to watch. Jim flew a 100ft not on the bike. Really hit his head, went to hospital but was discharged the next morning. He’s recovering really well. He’s got not broken bones, no major injuries just a massive whack to the head, which is a miracle. He’s fine.

The Hardline event unleashes riders onto a complex course made of a barrage of obstacles, combining monstrous freestyle jumps with hair-raising downhill features amidst the lush embrace of the Welsh countryside.

Understandably event organisers decided the river jump was too dangerous to include this year, so it was withdrawn from the competition.

The hardline jump over the river this year gives me jelly legs just watching videos. Insane how Matt Jones & Bernard Kerr have cleared it, but Jim here had a big crash which he got away with. pic.twitter.com/RnwfbqwFtC — Jordan Barber (@jlil10146) May 26, 2024

🔗 Profesyonel bisikletçi Jim Monro, bisikletle uzun atlama denemesi sırasında yaşadığı talihsizlik sonucu düşerek beyin sarsıntısı geçirdi. (Onedio)pic.twitter.com/3VU1GEMeAY — 23 DERECE (@yirmiucderece) June 1, 2024

