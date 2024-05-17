Watch: Ipswich Town’s Welsh players belt out Yma o Hyd

It’s been quite the rollercoaster ride for Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore.

The Welsh trio suffered the heartache of missing out on qualification to Euro 2024 in Germany as Rob Page’s team lost to Poland on penalties in the European Championship playoff final at the Cardiff City Stadium.

However, that heartbreak was replaced by joy when their club side Ipswich Town secured back-to-back promotions and ascension to the Premier League after a nervy run-in, which saw their competing with Leicester City and Leeds United for automatic promotion.

With Ipswich returning to the top flight for the first time in more than 20 years there was understandable joy unrestrained amongst fans and players alike.

On the final whistle of Ipswich Town’s final game of the season after beating Huddersfield to secure promotion, both Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead posed with a Welsh flag.

The pair, along with Welsh teammate Kieffer Moore then took their Welsh pride to the next level when they belted out a raucous version of Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd on the Tractor Boys’ promotion parade around Ipswich.

The song, which was used to celebrate Lauren Price’s recent world championship boxing victory, has very much cemented itself as the unofficial Welsh porting anthem.

Enjoy!

