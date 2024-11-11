Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Is Jaz Joyce the fastest female rugby player on the planet?

11 Nov 2024 3 minute read
Jaz Joyce scores a try of the season contender (Credit: Bristol Bears)

We’re not saying Jasmine Joyce IS the quickest female rugby player on the planet, but after watching her exploits for her club Bristol Bears against Leicester Tigers on the weekend, we’ll take some convincing there is anyone who possesses the lightning turn of pace that the Welsh woman does.

Playing for the Bears in their 62-7 mauling of the Tigers she showed she has the fastest wheels in world rugby with a devastating sprint the length of the field which was described by her club as the try of the season.

Recovering a Leicester kick through towards the line she retrieved the ball as her own players parted to let her through.

As she rocketed away from her own try line, she palmed away a challenge and then sped up the touchline with an incredible turn of pace.

Joyce, who is a Wales international who excels at seven rugby for GB and her Welsh national side, is in a rich vein of form having won the Premiership Women’s Rugby player of the week two weeks in a row.

However, we really shouldn’t be surprised as we’ve been raving about her exploits in scoring and stopping tries for several years now.

Below is that try from the weekend and a number of her other magic rugby moments on the pitch.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.