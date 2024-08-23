Watch: Is this the worst ‘tackle’ ever to not receive a red card?

The New Saints took a 3-0 advantage from the away leg against Lithuanian side FK Panevezys in Vilnius last night as they aim to become the first domestic Welsh club to reach the group stages of a European competition.

Danny Davies’ header put the Cymru Premier champions in front early in the second half, with a well-taken goal from Dan Williams doubling their lead before substitute Ben Clark struck a third in stoppage-time.

However, much of the talk after the game was not about TNS standing on the brink of making history but one of the worst fouls ever seen on a football pitch going unpunished with a red card by the match referee.

Despite the ref consulting with VAR watching a replay on a screen at the side of the pitch, Nicolas Gorobsov escaped with just a yellow card for the horror challenge on The New Saints’ Jack Bodenham.

The FK Panevėžys player launched himself two footed off the ground at the TNS player and to the amazement off those who have seen it the referee only deemed it a yellow card.

Many people took to X to voice their shock at how the player wasn’t shown red.

Former football writer, now journalism lecturer, Gavin Allen, called for the officiating team in last night’s game to be banned.

Posting on X he wrote: “The referee, the two linesmen and the VAR team should all be banned for this.

“The first duty is to ensure players’ safety and if none of the above think that this is dangerous then they are not fit to officiate.

“Gorobsov should be banned too. Worst challenge in years.”

TNS will take their 3-0 away advantage into their return home tie next week, when they hope to make Welsh football history as the first domestic Welsh club to reach the group stages of a European competition.

