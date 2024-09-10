Watch: Joel Cotterill bags brace as Wales Under-21s beat Iceland

Joel Cotterill struck twice as Wales held on for a crucial 2-1 win over Iceland in their European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Reykjavik.

The 19-year-old, on loan at Swindon from Swansea, landed the two crucial blows in the second half before Oskar Borgthorsson pulled one back late on.

That made for a nervy finish but Matty Jones’ side completed the job to remain level with Group I leaders Denmark and, importantly, move five points clear of third-placed Iceland.

Wales have one match of their campaign remaining but Iceland still have two to play.

Wales started brightly with Cotterill and Joel Colwill threatening before captain Fin Stevens hit a post.

The first half became scrappy but Wales seized control two minutes after the break when Cotterill beat Lukas Petersson with a nice finish.

Petersson then saved from Cotterill, Colwill and Josh Thomas before the visitors doubled their advantage as Cotterill finished off a fine team move after 72 minutes.

Borgthorsson gave Iceland hope in stoppage time but it proved too little too late for the hosts.

