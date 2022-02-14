Watch: Jonathan Davies offers scathing assessment of ‘failing’ WRU in TV broadside

Jonathan Davies has offered a scathing assessment of the “failing” Welsh Rugby Union in a TV broadside.

The former Wales rugby international turned pundit slammed the governing body for a “lack of leadership” its showing in its management of the game in the country.

Speaking on BBC Scrum V, the former fly half took aim at the WRU for the way young players are being managed.

He criticised the length of time it took the WRU to refinance the £20 million loan they took out to cover the shortfall in their payments to the regions during the pandemic.

He made the criticism after being asked by presenter Catrin Heledd if Wales’ 20-17 victory over Scotland over the weekend meant other issue should be forgotten.

The week before the under-20s and senior men’s sides got thrashed out in Ireland, which came not long after of the regions’ failure to get a side into the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup this year.

Catrin Heledd said: “Last week Wales were awful. This week they’re brilliant. The question was asked to Wayne Pivac. He didn’t have the answer. Wales have had so many issues, especially with the regional game in recent weeks. Jonathan, do we forget about that now after that win? Is it enough?

Jonathan replied: “No you don’t. I do say there are young players coming through, but for me you know, we didn’t have a cover for a wing yesterday. Liam Williams and Halfpenny have been fullbacks for the last 10 years, nobody coming through.

“But I think it’s now time for the WRU to you know, show some leadership, have a strategy, you know to see and have a system of what’s going to happen in the game. There’s a lack of leadership from the Union. You know the performance department – nobody’s heard anything from them.

“I think we’re failing the youngsters coming through. We need more age-grade coaches, we need more professional coaches and that comes from the WRU.

“They ought to have a vision, direction and strong leadership from the Union.

“With the Premiership at the moment, what is the purpose of the Premiership? Is it development? We’ve been having these questions for over a decade.”

