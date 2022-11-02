Watch: Jonny Owen explains why he favours Cymru instead of Wales

Renowned film director, radio presenter and all round knowledgable Wales football expert Jonny Owen has had his view on the proposed Wales national football team to Cymru.

The Merthyr native whose three part Welsh football documentary Together Stronger premieres on BBC One Wales this evening, appeared on TalkSport to explain why the move makes sense.

Jonny, who presents his own Sunday morning show on TalkSport appeared on the Jim White and Simon Jordan show on the station, where he gave a brilliant historical breakdown of why a name change is the way forward.

He said: “There’s a resurgence in the language. My daughter speaks Welsh my brother’s son speak Welsh. It’s a very positive thing. And the Welsh football team caught this perfect storm and have been successful on a world stage with the rise of the language. I think it’s a really positive, inclusive word and I’m all for it.”

🤝 “The word ‘Cymru’ roughly translates to ‘comrade’ or ‘brother’.” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 “Wales is looking for an identity and there’s a resurgence in the language.” 🙏 “It’s a really positive word, I’m all for it!” Jonny Owen explains why the Wales team may change their name to Cymru. pic.twitter.com/8QEKNtm5gc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 1, 2022

This evening Jonny’s landmark series charting the tumultuous and transformational 18-year period that took Wales from the depths of despair to their first World Cup in 64 years will air on BBC One Wales and iPlayer.

It charts the moment from when John Toshack took over as Wales manager in 2004, when he made the crucial decision to start again with ‘the kids’ – a talented pool of teenagers and new caps. 18 years and four managers later, four of those – Bale, Ramsey, Allen and Hennessey – have propelled Wales from 117th in the world to a dream place at Qatar 2022, their first World Cup in 64 years. The series tells the inside stories from that journey with unprecedented access to the squad and the team behind the scenes.

Together Stronger airs on November 2, 9 and 16, BBC One Wales, 8pm.

The inside story of Wales’ football revolution ⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🆕 Together Stronger

📺 Wednesday, 8pm on @BBCOne Wales pic.twitter.com/CegBXGOmsk — BBC Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@BBCWales) October 30, 2022

Jonny will also be appearing on Late Night Football Club – a late-night entertainment and music series fused together with football and presented by former Wales international Robbie Savage and broadcaster Polly James.

Ahead of each Wales game at the Worlds Cup, the programme aims to get the party started. Each episode will be recorded in front of an audience of football fans, based in the very heart of Welsh football, Wrexham. Each episode will line up star guests to talk about all things football and will be packed with segments and challenges.

