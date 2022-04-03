Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Joy for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as Wrexham secure Wembley final spot

03 Apr 2022 2 minutes Read
Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are off to Wembley following Wrexham’s FA trophy semi-final win over Stockport County at the Racecourse ground on Saturday.

An ecstatic Reynolds described the win as “a top ten life moment” after earlier being serenaded by the home fans, while Rob McElhenney, Wrexham’s co-owner with Reynolds, tweeted “see you at Wembley” following the final whistle.

Saturday’s victory was the first witnessed in person by the Deadpool star after previously seeing his side lose away to Maidenhead United and draw at home to Torquay.

At the final whistle he showed his appreciation of Paul Mullin’s injury time brace which sealed the 2-0 victory, celebrating on the pitch with the striker at the final whistle.

McElhenney couldn’t be at the game but tweeted after the final clash with National League rivals Bromley on May 22nd was confirmed.

Wrexham return to National League action on Tuesday evening when Barnet are the visitors.

