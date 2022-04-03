Watch: Joy for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as Wrexham secure Wembley final spot

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are off to Wembley following Wrexham’s FA trophy semi-final win over Stockport County at the Racecourse ground on Saturday.

An ecstatic Reynolds described the win as “a top ten life moment” after earlier being serenaded by the home fans, while Rob McElhenney, Wrexham’s co-owner with Reynolds, tweeted “see you at Wembley” following the final whistle.

There’s only one Ryan Reynolds!pic.twitter.com/e0pPoZgKZN — Richard Ulrich 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@r77ulr) April 2, 2022

Saturday’s victory was the first witnessed in person by the Deadpool star after previously seeing his side lose away to Maidenhead United and draw at home to Torquay.

Seeing this in person was a top ten life moment for me. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC https://t.co/IlIPDwos5V — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 3, 2022

At the final whistle he showed his appreciation of Paul Mullin’s injury time brace which sealed the 2-0 victory, celebrating on the pitch with the striker at the final whistle.

Pitch invad…. Oh wait it’s Ryan 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wvc2uAi1jD — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) April 2, 2022

McElhenney couldn’t be at the game but tweeted after the final clash with National League rivals Bromley on May 22nd was confirmed.

Wrexham return to National League action on Tuesday evening when Barnet are the visitors.

