Watch: Kaitlin Olson’s beautiful words about Wrexham and its football club

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson has shown her devotion to the Dragons with some lovely words.

The wife of Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenny has proven she’s just as emotionally invested in the fortunes of the club and its supporters as her husband, when she was interviewed at a red carpet event in New York.

When asked to give her thoughts on Wrexham and the recently announced shows at The Racecourse by US rock giants, Kings Of Leon, she couldn’t be happier.

“Oh my god, two of my favourite worlds colliding,” she said. “I’m so proud of this team. I’m so excited. I don’t know if people are just following the show (Welcome To Wrexham) or they’re actually following the team but we are so close to going up and it’s huge.

“We have such excitement for this beautiful community who are rallying around this team. I love the Kings of Leon. I love that they’re playing. I just love all the attention that this glorious town is getting right now.”

Last week Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announced that Kings Of Leon would be playing two nights The Racecourse on May 27th and May 28th.

Rob and Ryan teased the announcement by talking about St David’s Day.

They said: “St David’s Day is a huge deal in Wales. St David is the patron saint of Wales and oN St David’s Day there will be lots of daffodils and leeks and hear a lot of singing.

“So lets’ hear a traifitonal Welsh song.,,,” When they then played Kings Of Leon

Pre-sales for the gig start on St David;s day and general sales on Friday.

Support will come from Wrexham band The Declan Swans famed for their appearances in Welcome To Wrexham and their song about Rob and Ryan – Always Sunny In Wrexham.

Tickets are available from www.wrexhamafc.co.uk

