Watch: Little boy’s joy as Aaron Ramsey hands him his shirt

Aaron Ramsey has certainly been making a name for himself in Scotland since his surprise loan transfer to Scottish giants Rangers last month.

And after last night’s 3-0 victory away at Annan United in the Scottish Cup he endeared himself even more to the fans of his new club when he handed his shirt to a clearly thrilled young fan.

Making his first start for Rangers the on-loan Juventus midfielder set up Filip Helander’s goal to help his new side book their place in the quarter-final.

But it is what he did at full-time that will live long in the memory of one lucky little Rangers supporter.

After that sprint across the little man more than deserved it 😂👍🏼 https://t.co/x4xFtkOv8i — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) February 12, 2022

In a heartwarming video, Harris Friel can be seen sprinting across the pitch at full-time to approach Ramsey.

And the 31-year-old was only too happy to hand over his match-worn jersey before the youngster could be seen running back to his family.

Harris’ dad Brian later shared the video on Twitter, saying: “When you let your son go the match with his uncle @delboi855 and he comes home with Ramsey’s top.

Ramsey then shared the video on his own Twitter account as he admitted: “After that sprint across the little man more than deserved it.”

The youngster was certainly made up, pictured in the back of a car after the game proudly holding up his prized possession for the camera.

Wee Harris never change Son 💙character in abundance 💯💪🏼 @aaronramsey what a Legend memory for life 💙🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/LPezF3uwot — Brian Friel (@BrianFr30136593) February 12, 2022

Speaking after the Scottish Cup game, Ramsey said: “It felt good to be back. It was very important for me because it was my first start in a long time.

“I was always going to be a little bit rusty but I’m glad I got 60 minutes in the legs again. I’m feeling good.

“I’m building everything week by week and hopefully I can start more regularly. I’m enjoying my football again.

“I’m here to win trophies. Coming to a massive club like this there’s always pressure to win.

“I like that and hopefully we can have a successful season together.”

Ramsey’s ongoing return to fitness will be music to the ears of Wales fans ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium next month.

The midfield maestro will be a vital part of Rob Page’s side, as Wales attempt to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

