Watch: Louis Rees-Zammit’s exhilarating 90 yard wonder try

There are three things you can rely on in life – death, taxes and Louis-Rees-Zammit doing a more than passable impression of Usain Bolt and Roadrunner.

Wales fans will be purring when they watch this – an exhilarating 90 yard run for Gloucester in their Premiership opener against Wasps.

Picking up the ball near to his own line, he left the opposition for dead, leaving scorch marks on the pitch as he broke the sound barrier (possibly) with a wondrous try.

The commentators loved it – with one proclaiming it looked like ‘he ran across the whole of the city of Gloucester.

‘Lightning strikes again at the start of the season.’

Watch and enjoy!

Doesn’t matter where on the field he is, give Louis Rees-Zammit some green pasture to run into and it’s probably 5 points ⚡️pic.twitter.com/RHuRxiU9bv — Rucked Magazine (@rucked_mag) September 11, 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

