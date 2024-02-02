Watch: Louis Rees-Zammit’s journey to make it in the NFL

As Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit embarks on his dream of making it in the NFL, a new online series will follow the Welshman’s journey and the class of 2024 as they embark on their pursuit of their American Football dream via the International Player Pathway Program.

During the 10 week intensive training camp, NFLUK is aiming to bring viewers unrivalled access to the players, the coaches and the lives of the young men trying to achieve something only few will do – play in the National Football League.

In the first episode the former Wales and Gloucester flyer opens up on his aims and ambitions, and his determination to succeed Stateside.

New episodes will be released weekly on NFL UK’s Youtube

You can watch the first episode HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

