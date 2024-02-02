Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Louis Rees-Zammit’s journey to make it in the NFL

02 Feb 2024 1 minute read
The Pathway follows Louis Rees-Zammit’s attempt to make it in the NFL(Credit:NFLUK)

As Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit embarks on his dream of making it in the NFL, a new online series will follow the Welshman’s journey and the class of 2024 as they embark on their pursuit of their American Football dream via the International Player Pathway Program.

During the 10 week intensive training camp, NFLUK is aiming to bring viewers unrivalled access to the players, the coaches and the lives of the young men trying to achieve something only few will do – play in the National Football League.

In the first episode the former Wales and Gloucester flyer opens up on his aims and ambitions, and his determination to succeed Stateside.

New episodes will be released weekly on NFL UK’s Youtube

You can watch the first episode HERE

Louis Rees-Zammit in The Pathway (Credit: NFLUK)

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard Davies
Richard Davies
15 minutes ago

Rugby (union) is, and always will be, a far superior sport in comparison to american football. Even though it has been LRZ’s dream to play american football it is, in my opinion, a backward step but I do wish him well and hope he achieved all he hoped to.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.