Watch: Louis Rees-Zammit’s stunning 80 yard wonder try

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it’s flying winger Louis Rees-Zammit once again showing why he possesses a turn of pace that’s two parts Flash, one part Superman.

The young Wales international already has a highlights reel that is among the best in the business and he’s not long out of his teens.

However, his try for his club Gloucester in their 32-22 victory against the Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park is right up there with the very best.

Speed

In the best possible preparation of Wales’ Six Nations opener his burst of acceleration that left the opposition for dead also looked effortless, as if he was gliding across the pitch without much fuss and effort at all.

His scything run, complete with dazzling body swerves and a devastating speed left rugby fans purring, not least former England international Austin Healy.

Only on the pitch for five minutes and Louis Rees-Zammit takes it from his own 22 all the way for another sensational try 🤯 The @gloucesterrugby man is different gravy!

It certainly impressed the watching BT Sport commentator, who uttered the words: “That is amazing. That is truly sensational.

“The only problem with this guy is he’s not English.”

“In a game like this, when defence are a little bit more open, he can be so dangerous.

“What an example of how to score in open space and how to create it for himself.

“He runs into cover, then he runs away from it.”

The young Welshman, who this week celebrates his 21st birthday, had come on as a replacement in the 54th minute, but in his 26 minute cameo he proved what a vital part he has to play in the forthcoming Six Nations.

Everything crossed he can replicate his flying try against Ireland in Dublin next weekend.